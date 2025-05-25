Global News Snapshot: From Missiles to Trade Wars
The past week saw significant global events including missile interceptions from Yemen, a temporary U.S. court block on revoking Harvard's foreign student enrollments, and escalating trade threats from Trump. Other highlights include Australia's flood relief efforts, Libya's oil pipeline leak, and Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.
In a dramatic week, the Israeli military reported intercepting a missile from Yemen, claimed by the Houthis, causing sirens to blare across the nation. Meanwhile, a U.S. judge halted efforts by the Trump administration to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students, temporarily shielding international students from a contested policy.
Across the world, geopolitical tensions persisted as Russia intercepted Ukrainian drones and launched airstrikes in one of the war's largest aerial attacks. Concurrently, President Trump reignited fears of a trade war by threatening tariffs on European Union goods and iPhones, which rattled global markets and impacted economic outlooks.
Elsewhere, Australia conducted airdrops for farmers stranded by devastating floods, while in Libya, a crucial oil pipeline was shut down due to a leak. Additionally, there's continued resolve for racial justice five years post George Floyd's death. Amid worldwide unrest, these stories highlight the complex tapestry of today's global news.
