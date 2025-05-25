Left Menu

Global News Snapshot: From Missiles to Trade Wars

The past week saw significant global events including missile interceptions from Yemen, a temporary U.S. court block on revoking Harvard's foreign student enrollments, and escalating trade threats from Trump. Other highlights include Australia's flood relief efforts, Libya's oil pipeline leak, and Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:26 IST
Global News Snapshot: From Missiles to Trade Wars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic week, the Israeli military reported intercepting a missile from Yemen, claimed by the Houthis, causing sirens to blare across the nation. Meanwhile, a U.S. judge halted efforts by the Trump administration to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students, temporarily shielding international students from a contested policy.

Across the world, geopolitical tensions persisted as Russia intercepted Ukrainian drones and launched airstrikes in one of the war's largest aerial attacks. Concurrently, President Trump reignited fears of a trade war by threatening tariffs on European Union goods and iPhones, which rattled global markets and impacted economic outlooks.

Elsewhere, Australia conducted airdrops for farmers stranded by devastating floods, while in Libya, a crucial oil pipeline was shut down due to a leak. Additionally, there's continued resolve for racial justice five years post George Floyd's death. Amid worldwide unrest, these stories highlight the complex tapestry of today's global news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025