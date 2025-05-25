Rain Halts Play as Stars Shine at French Open Opening Day

The French Open commenced Sunday, clouded by weather disruptions but illuminated by standout performances. Heavy rainfall interrupted outdoor matches, though top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina advanced convincingly, undeterred by the inclement conditions.

Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1 from Belarus, swiftly defeated Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-0 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Her dominance in the opening round was mirrored by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who comfortably overcame Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez 6-1, 6-1 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

China's Zheng Qinwen also secured her place in the second round, outplaying Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova amidst a backdrop of rain-drenched courts. As the French Open unfolds, these decisive victories hint at an exciting competition ahead, fulfilling expectations despite early interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)