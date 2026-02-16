Left Menu

Canadian Teen Mboko Withdraws Amidst Rising Tennis Burnout Concerns

Teenage tennis star Victoria Mboko withdraws from the Dubai Tennis Championships due to injury, highlighting concerns over the demanding tennis schedule. Similar withdrawals by top players raise questions about athlete welfare. The WTA and tournament organizers face pressure to address these issues and reform the current calendar structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:15 IST
Canadian Teen Mboko Withdraws Amidst Rising Tennis Burnout Concerns

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko withdrew from the Dubai Tennis Championships due to a right elbow injury, illustrating the growing issue of player withdrawals in elite tennis events. Her exit comes after making the top 10 following her impressive Qatar Open performance.

The Dubai tournament, a significant WTA 1000 event, has experienced numerous player withdrawals, including top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. These occurrences shed light on the rigorous demands of the tennis calendar, with several players voicing concerns about their health and the need to reduce tournament commitments.

Tournament director Salah Tahlak expressed frustration over late withdrawals, calling for stricter penalties to maintain event integrity. The WTA has emphasized athlete welfare as a priority, promising calendar reforms and seeking collaboration with governing bodies to address the challenges of tennis' lengthy season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
4
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026