Canadian Teen Mboko Withdraws Amidst Rising Tennis Burnout Concerns

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko withdrew from the Dubai Tennis Championships due to a right elbow injury, illustrating the growing issue of player withdrawals in elite tennis events. Her exit comes after making the top 10 following her impressive Qatar Open performance.

The Dubai tournament, a significant WTA 1000 event, has experienced numerous player withdrawals, including top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. These occurrences shed light on the rigorous demands of the tennis calendar, with several players voicing concerns about their health and the need to reduce tournament commitments.

Tournament director Salah Tahlak expressed frustration over late withdrawals, calling for stricter penalties to maintain event integrity. The WTA has emphasized athlete welfare as a priority, promising calendar reforms and seeking collaboration with governing bodies to address the challenges of tennis' lengthy season.

(With inputs from agencies.)