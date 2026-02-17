Left Menu

Leander Paes Aims to Revolutionize Indian Tennis and Host the Olympics

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes is on a mission to elevate Indian tennis by nurturing young talent and aspiring to host the Olympics in India. Paes, also noted for praising the Indian Davis Cup team and Suresh's stellar performance, emphasized the importance of supporting women athletes and lauded Smriti Mandhana's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:40 IST
Leander Paes (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes has unveiled an ambitious plan to bolster tennis in India and bring the Olympics to the nation. Renowned for his illustrious career and pivotal role in numerous Davis Cup campaigns, Paes is stepping forward to chart the sport's future by fostering young talent and reintegrating former athletes.

During a press briefing, Paes declared, "For years, I supported from the back, but now it's time for a change. I aim to directly support young talents as Bengal Tennis president, enhancing the ecosystem for budding players with better facilities and mentoring from former pros."

Paes underscored his long-term vision, stating, "While tennis is my starting point, my goal is to bring the Olympics to India and back initiatives like the Khelo India movement, which unite the nation through sport." He commended the Indian Davis Cup team for their victory over the Netherlands and praised Suresh as a promising player. Additionally, he acknowledged the role of the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Awards in promoting female athletes, applauding Smriti Mandhana's cricket achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

