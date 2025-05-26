Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Blasts Maharashtra Govt Over Corruption and Urges Unified Stand Against Terrorism

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Maharashtra government for poor monsoon readiness and corruption, and urged for economic growth to benefit employment. He supported the government's Operation Sindoor to expose Pakistan-based terrorism, emphasizing national security over politics and calling for a united front against terror threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:04 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a severe critique of the BJP-led Maharashtra administration, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the state's inadequate preparedness for the monsoon season, stating that the only apparent activity has been corruption. Highlighting the lack of progress in roadworks and drain cleaning, Thackeray asserted that the government has only enriched itself amidst monsoonal challenges.

Thackeray also commented on India's recent economic milestone, ranking as the world's fourth-largest economy. While acknowledging this as a positive development, he insisted that economic growth must translate into increased employment and improved incomes for the general populace. The young leader expressed concerns about the government's apparent lack of resolve in tackling inflation and unemployment, two of India's most pressing issues.

Backing the government's Operation Sindoor, aimed at unveiling Pakistan-based terrorism, Thackeray emphasized the need for national unity over political divides. He expressed readiness to sacrifice for national security, asserting that India's integrity is paramount. Thackeray pledged support for the international outreach led by Indian MPs, while maintaining that internal political critique on terrorism fronts should not undermine national efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

