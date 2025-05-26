NDA CM Conclave Endorses Operation Sindoor, Condemns Emergency
The NDA CM Conclave conducted in New Delhi endorsed Operation Sindoor and praised Indian Armed Forces' actions. Led by PM Narendra Modi, the resolution also highlighted strides towards 'Sashakt Bharat.' It condemned the 1975 Emergency, declaring June 25 as 'Constitution Murder Day,' reflecting on democratic vulnerabilities.
In a significant political gathering in New Delhi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers' Conclave passed a resolution supporting 'Operation Sindoor,' reflecting on the strategic prowess of the Indian Army.
The resolution, introduced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and endorsed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the armed forces' operations against terrorist strongholds in Pakistan.
The conclave, marked by discussions on initiatives like 'Sashakt Bharat,' also called for remembrance of the 1975 Emergency, with plans to observe June 25 as 'Constitution Murder Day' to honor democratic resilience amidst past authoritarian challenges.
