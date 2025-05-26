Left Menu

NDA CM Conclave Endorses Operation Sindoor, Condemns Emergency

The NDA CM Conclave conducted in New Delhi endorsed Operation Sindoor and praised Indian Armed Forces' actions. Led by PM Narendra Modi, the resolution also highlighted strides towards 'Sashakt Bharat.' It condemned the 1975 Emergency, declaring June 25 as 'Constitution Murder Day,' reflecting on democratic vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:04 IST
NDA CM Conclave Endorses Operation Sindoor, Condemns Emergency
NDA CM Conclave held in New Delhi on Sunday (Photo: @gupta_rekha/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political gathering in New Delhi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers' Conclave passed a resolution supporting 'Operation Sindoor,' reflecting on the strategic prowess of the Indian Army.

The resolution, introduced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and endorsed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the armed forces' operations against terrorist strongholds in Pakistan.

The conclave, marked by discussions on initiatives like 'Sashakt Bharat,' also called for remembrance of the 1975 Emergency, with plans to observe June 25 as 'Constitution Murder Day' to honor democratic resilience amidst past authoritarian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025