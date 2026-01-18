Left Menu

Panic in the Skies: Emergency Landing Following Bomb Scare

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra was diverted for an emergency landing in Lucknow due to a bomb threat. A note reading 'Plane mein bomb' was found but no explosives were detected. After extensive security checks, the aircraft continued its journey safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:49 IST
Panic in the Skies: Emergency Landing Following Bomb Scare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Bagdogra faced a security scare on Sunday, leading to an emergency landing at Lucknow airport.

The trigger was a handwritten note on a tissue paper that ominously read 'Plane mein bomb.' Fortunately, no explosives or suspicious items were found following a thorough sweep by bomb disposal teams. The incident occurred when Air Traffic Control was alerted to the threat at around 8:46 AM, prompting the aircraft's diversion and safe landing at 9:17 AM.

After all necessary security protocols were observed, passengers re-boarded and the flight resumed its journey at 4:40 PM. IndiGo assured that they are prioritizing passenger safety and had coordinated closely with authorities, minimizing inconvenience to passengers during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026