Panic in the Skies: Emergency Landing Following Bomb Scare

An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Bagdogra faced a security scare on Sunday, leading to an emergency landing at Lucknow airport.

The trigger was a handwritten note on a tissue paper that ominously read 'Plane mein bomb.' Fortunately, no explosives or suspicious items were found following a thorough sweep by bomb disposal teams. The incident occurred when Air Traffic Control was alerted to the threat at around 8:46 AM, prompting the aircraft's diversion and safe landing at 9:17 AM.

After all necessary security protocols were observed, passengers re-boarded and the flight resumed its journey at 4:40 PM. IndiGo assured that they are prioritizing passenger safety and had coordinated closely with authorities, minimizing inconvenience to passengers during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)