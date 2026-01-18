Panic in the Skies: Emergency Landing Following Bomb Scare
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra was diverted for an emergency landing in Lucknow due to a bomb threat. A note reading 'Plane mein bomb' was found but no explosives were detected. After extensive security checks, the aircraft continued its journey safely.
An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Bagdogra faced a security scare on Sunday, leading to an emergency landing at Lucknow airport.
The trigger was a handwritten note on a tissue paper that ominously read 'Plane mein bomb.' Fortunately, no explosives or suspicious items were found following a thorough sweep by bomb disposal teams. The incident occurred when Air Traffic Control was alerted to the threat at around 8:46 AM, prompting the aircraft's diversion and safe landing at 9:17 AM.
After all necessary security protocols were observed, passengers re-boarded and the flight resumed its journey at 4:40 PM. IndiGo assured that they are prioritizing passenger safety and had coordinated closely with authorities, minimizing inconvenience to passengers during the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)