Left Menu

India's Groundbreaking Dual Surgery Saves Life

In a pioneering medical achievement, Indian surgeons successfully performed a dual surgery, combining heart bypass and breast cancer surgeries, on a 72-year-old Bangladeshi patient. The 11-hour operation marked India's first such procedure, highlighting Fortis Escorts' expertise in life-saving, multidisciplinary care, with the patient discharged 12 days later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:05 IST
India's Groundbreaking Dual Surgery Saves Life
India's first combined robot-assisted heart bypass and breast cancer surgery successfully performed on 72-Year-old Bangladeshi woman (Photo: Fortis Escorts) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented medical feat, a team of doctors in India has successfully performed the nation's first dual surgery, merging a heart bypass and breast cancer procedure. The patient, a 72-year-old woman from Bangladesh, underwent the 11-hour operation at Fortis Escorts Hospital in New Delhi, marking a significant achievement in the realm of complex medical treatments.

Orchestrated by Dr. Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director of Adult Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Dr. Archit Pandit, Director of Surgical Oncology, and Dr. Vineet Goel, Consultant of Surgical Oncology, the team opted for a robot-assisted coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) followed by a modified radical mastectomy. The intricate surgery was executed through small incisions, providing a less invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgery techniques.

The patient, who arrived with severe heart failure and an advanced stage of breast cancer, was unable to undergo separate surgeries for each condition. The dual surgical approach thus became a necessity, as further delays could have been fatal. The successful completion of this combined procedure underscores Fortis Escorts' proficiency in tackling high-risk medical cases, offering renewed hope to patients seeking complex care solutions.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025