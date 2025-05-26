India's Groundbreaking Dual Surgery Saves Life

In an unprecedented medical feat, a team of doctors in India has successfully performed the nation's first dual surgery, merging a heart bypass and breast cancer procedure. The patient, a 72-year-old woman from Bangladesh, underwent the 11-hour operation at Fortis Escorts Hospital in New Delhi, marking a significant achievement in the realm of complex medical treatments.

Orchestrated by Dr. Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director of Adult Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Dr. Archit Pandit, Director of Surgical Oncology, and Dr. Vineet Goel, Consultant of Surgical Oncology, the team opted for a robot-assisted coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) followed by a modified radical mastectomy. The intricate surgery was executed through small incisions, providing a less invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgery techniques.

The patient, who arrived with severe heart failure and an advanced stage of breast cancer, was unable to undergo separate surgeries for each condition. The dual surgical approach thus became a necessity, as further delays could have been fatal. The successful completion of this combined procedure underscores Fortis Escorts' proficiency in tackling high-risk medical cases, offering renewed hope to patients seeking complex care solutions.