A Vision for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi Inaugurates ₹24,000 Cr Projects in Dahod, Gujarat

On the historic date of May 26—marking a decade since Shri Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister—he returned to Gujarat to inaugurate and dedicate development projects exceeding ₹24,000 crore in Dahod. The Prime Minister's address at the event reflected both nostalgia and national ambition, as he underlined the significance of Gujarat's unwavering support in his political journey and emphasized his continued commitment to transforming India.

A Personal Milestone and National Progress

Shri Modi opened his remarks by highlighting May 26 as a deeply personal day, noting that it was exactly 11 years ago that he first took oath as India’s Prime Minister. “The trust of the people of Gujarat has been my strength,” he declared, attributing the nation’s remarkable journey from despair to optimism to that trust.

The Prime Minister stated that over the last decade, India has made “unprecedented decisions,” freeing itself from historical constraints. India, he emphasized, is now driven by self-confidence and united in its vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat—a developed India.

Boosting ‘Make in India’ from Dahod

The heart of Modi’s address focused on India's manufacturing resurgence. Citing Dahod’s Electric Locomotive Factory as a beacon of progress, the Prime Minister proudly flagged off India’s first indigenously manufactured 9,000-horsepower electric locomotive—just three years after laying its foundation. These powerful locomotives, all to be branded with the Dahod name, are not just symbols of engineering might but also massive employment generators for the region.

This development aligns with a broader narrative of India emerging as a global manufacturing hub. Modi listed a range of Indian exports—from smartphones and automobiles to defense equipment and pharmaceuticals. He highlighted India’s growing dominance in railway technology, including exports of metro and passenger coaches to countries like Australia, Saudi Arabia, France, and even Mexico.

Railways: A Catalyst for Transformation

Over the last 10–11 years, India’s railway sector has witnessed a technological revolution. The Prime Minister noted the launch of semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains across nearly 70 routes and announced a new Vande Bharat Express between Ahmedabad and Veraval. With Gujarat now achieving 100% railway electrification, Shri Modi called it a “historic milestone” that boosts both convenience and industry.

He also announced the inauguration of the Dahod–Valsad Express train to improve connectivity in the tribal belt. “A strong railway network uplifts industries, agriculture, and citizens alike,” he stated, emphasizing the transformative potential of infrastructure.

Dahod and Gujarat: Hubs of Modern Engineering

Modi envisioned a future where the Dahod-Vadodara-Godhra-Kalol-Halol belt becomes one of the world's most advanced engineering corridors. Vadodara, already home to India’s first Gati Shakti University and an Airbus assembly line, complements Savli’s rail-car manufacturing and Dahod’s locomotive factory.

This high-tech zone, the Prime Minister said, will soon be synonymous with manufacturing—from bicycles to aircraft. Gujarat, already a leader in semiconductors, education, and IT, will be at the forefront of India’s technological leap.

Empowering Tribal Communities

A substantial portion of Modi’s speech was dedicated to the welfare of tribal regions—a cause he called integral to building a developed India. “My connection with Dahod goes back decades,” he said, recalling his bicycle journeys through the region during his youth. He stressed that his government has focused heavily on improving education and healthcare in tribal areas.

From Eklavya Model Schools to ITIs, medical colleges, and tribal universities, the tribal education ecosystem has been transformed. He highlighted the Dhartii Aaba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, a scheme worth ₹80,000 crore, which is bringing infrastructure—including roads, water, electricity, schools, and hospitals—to over 60,000 tribal villages nationwide.

Further, he introduced the PM Janman Yojana to support particularly vulnerable tribal groups and the national mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia—both designed to improve quality of life and promote inclusivity.

Dahod’s Rise as an Aspirational District

Once categorized as a backward district, Dahod is now witnessing a development renaissance. Modern infrastructure, smart amenities, and comprehensive water management systems have reshaped its identity. Modi cited how water scarcity in South Dahod has been resolved through massive pipeline projects bringing Narmada water to households.

He also mentioned that 11 lakh acres of tribal land from Umargam to Ambaji are now connected to irrigation, making agriculture more sustainable and prosperous.

Cultural Legacy and National Security

The Prime Minister didn’t miss the opportunity to link Dahod’s rich cultural past to modern India’s values. Recalling Maharishi Dadhichi’s sacrifice and the legacy of tribal freedom fighters like Govind Guru, Modi underscored the spiritual and historical strength of the region.

He also touched upon recent military operations, notably Operation Sindoor, executed in response to a brutal terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. “In just 22 minutes, nine terror hubs were wiped out,” he said, highlighting the synergy between a strong military and a robust economy.

A Vision Rooted in Trust and Transformation

As he concluded his address, the Prime Minister reiterated his deep respect for the people of Dahod, applauding their determination and industrious spirit. “This is just a glimpse of Dahod’s potential,” he said, expressing confidence that the region will become one of the most developed districts in India.

Joining him at the event were Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel and Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, underscoring the collaborative push towards national growth.