Operation Safed Sagar: The Turning Point in Kargil War Aerial Strategy
Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force's pivotal air campaign during the 1999 Kargil War, marked a significant shift in military strategy. It demonstrated the decisive impact of air power in localized conflicts without breaching international borders, serving as a testament to IAF's adaptability and resolve in challenging conditions.
The Indian Air Force's Operation Safed Sagar during the 1999 Kargil War was a groundbreaking moment that proved air power could significantly impact battles without escalating into full-scale war, according to IAF's recent statement. Launched on May 26, 1999, it was the first major use of air force in Kashmir since 1971.
This operation, which was part of the broader Operation Vijay, aimed at removing Pakistani regulars and intruders from Indian territory along the Line of Control. It involved high-altitude precision missions in the rugged mountain terrain, a feat the IAF had never been tasked with before, marking a milestone in military aviation history.
Operation Safed Sagar demonstrated the effectiveness of air assets in a localized conflict, showcasing the IAF's ability to adapt quickly to the challenges posed by the high-altitude battlefield. The operation included around 5000 strike missions and numerous reconnaissance and helicopter sorties, reinforcing India's strategic aerial capability in warfare.
