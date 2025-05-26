Left Menu

Markets Surge as Trump's EU Tariff Threat Delayed

Global markets rose on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed his threatened 50% tariffs on the European Union. This delay follows negotiations that require more time, shifting investor confidence towards Europe and Asia amid concerns of a potential U.S. recession and dollar devaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:09 IST
Markets Surge as Trump's EU Tariff Threat Delayed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets witnessed a lift on Monday, buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay imposing 50% tariffs on the European Union until July. This announcement marks a brief respite from escalating trade tensions, fueling investor shifts towards European and Asian markets as recession concerns loom over the U.S.

Trump's postponement follows a request from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for more negotiation time, underscoring the unpredictable nature of his administration's trade policy. Analysts noted the move as a catalyst for investors reallocating portfolios, anticipating a devaluing dollar and rising U.S. interest rates.

Meanwhile, the euro gained strength, reaching its highest value since late April, while other currencies saw mixed performances. Trading volumes were light due to U.S. and UK holidays, with looming inflation reports and debt concerns maintaining focus on economic indicators affecting global market dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025