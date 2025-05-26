Left Menu

Telangana's Green Energy Vision: 20,000 MW by 2029-30

The Congress government in Telangana unveils a long-term power generation plan targeting 20,000 MW of green energy by 2029-30. Highlighting a summer of record electricity demand, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also criticized the previous regime's debt and praised the state's innovative schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:40 IST
In a bold announcement, Telangana's Congress government laid out an ambitious long-term plan for power generation, aiming for 20,000 MW in green energy by the fiscal year 2029-30, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka disclosed on Monday.

Speaking at a gathering in Achampet, located roughly 150 kilometers from Hyderabad, Vikramarka reported an unprecedented power demand of 17,162 megawatts during the current summer, which was met without any interruptions under the government's efficient management.

He criticized the former BRS regime under K Chandrasekhar Rao for leaving Rs 10,000 crore in pending dues to government employees, of which the Congress has cleared Rs 8,000 crore already. Praising the state for being a role model, he cited successful implementations like the comprehensive caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

