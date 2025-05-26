EU Pressures Shein to Comply with Consumer Protection Laws
The EU has warned fast-fashion retailer Shein to adhere to EU consumer protection laws amid concerns about unsafe products sold on its platform. The company has a month to address the issues, failing which it may face fines. Shein is working with authorities for compliance.
The European Union has issued a stern warning to Shein, urging the fast-fashion giant to comply with EU consumer protection laws or risk facing fines. This comes after concerns were raised about the sale of unsafe products on its platform.
In February, both Shein and another e-commerce platform, Temu, were cautioned by the European Commission about-liability for dangerous products. A Shein spokesperson confirmed that the company is actively engaging with national authorities and the EU Commission to resolve these concerns.
The company has been given a month to address issues identified by the Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) network. Failure to do so could lead to enforcement actions, including fines. Shein may also face new regulatory challenges under the EU's Digital Services Act.
