Muthoot FinCorp's Profit Decline Amid Revenue Growth

Muthoot FinCorp, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, faced a 20% dip in net profit, totalling Rs 192 crore for Q4 ending March 2025, despite bolstered revenues.

The company's revenue for the quarter surged to Rs 1,479 crore from Rs 1,197 crore year-over-year, bolstered by a rise in their Assets Under Management (AUM) to Rs 32,055 crore, marking a 46% increase.

For the fiscal year ending March 2025, standalone net profit rose by 40% to Rs 787 crore. The board has greenlit a proposal to raise Rs 8,000 crore via non-convertible debentures and other financial instruments to meet capital requirements and fuel growth.

