Left Menu

Muthoot FinCorp's Profit Decline Amid Revenue Growth

Muthoot FinCorp reported a 20% decline in net profit for Q4 2025, despite a significant revenue increase to Rs 1,479 crore from Rs 1,197 crore the previous year. The company's Assets Under Management rose by 46% as they plan to raise Rs 8,000 crore through various financial instruments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:12 IST
Muthoot FinCorp's Profit Decline Amid Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Muthoot FinCorp, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, faced a 20% dip in net profit, totalling Rs 192 crore for Q4 ending March 2025, despite bolstered revenues.

The company's revenue for the quarter surged to Rs 1,479 crore from Rs 1,197 crore year-over-year, bolstered by a rise in their Assets Under Management (AUM) to Rs 32,055 crore, marking a 46% increase.

For the fiscal year ending March 2025, standalone net profit rose by 40% to Rs 787 crore. The board has greenlit a proposal to raise Rs 8,000 crore via non-convertible debentures and other financial instruments to meet capital requirements and fuel growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025