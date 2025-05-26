GIC Re's Fiscal Performance: Profit Slump Amid Rising Premiums and Assets
GIC Re reported a 17% profit drop to Rs 2,183 crore for Q4 2025, while gross premiums rose to Rs 10,367 crore. Despite underwriting losses, total income increased, and a 200% dividend was recommended. For fiscal year 2025, net profit grew 3% to Rs 6,701 crore, with a solvency ratio of 3.70.
- Country:
- India
GIC Re, the state-owned reinsurance company, has reported a 17% decline in net profit, bringing it to Rs 2,183 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This compares to a Rs 2,642 crore profit in the same period the previous year.
Despite the downturn in profit, GIC Re witnessed an increase in gross premium collection, rising to Rs 10,367 crore from Rs 8,724 crore year-over-year. The company's total income also grew to Rs 11,364 crore, a significant rise from the Rs 9,222 crore reported a year ago.
However, the quarter saw a shift from an underwriting profit of Rs 570 crore in the previous year to an underwriting loss of Rs 392 crore. Despite these challenges, the board has recommended a robust dividend of Rs 10 per equity share, and GIC Re has shown resilience with net profit for the full fiscal year up by 3% and a strengthened solvency ratio.
ALSO READ
Cochin Shipyard Ltd Reports Significant Profit Boost and Dividend Payout
RBI's Record Dividend Surplus: A Deep Dive into Economic Capital Framework
Emami Ltd's Profit Soars: Celebrating 50 Years with a Special Dividend
Record RBI Dividend Boosts Government Finances Amid Economic Pressures
Reserve Bank's Historic Rs 2.69 Lakh Crore Dividend to Government