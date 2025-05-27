Left Menu

Green Light for Uttarakhand's Sirkari Bhyol Rupasiyabagh Hydroelectric Project

The Forest Advisory Committee approved the transfer of nearly 30 hectares for a 120 MW hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand, promising 52.9 crore units of green energy annually. The project aims to minimize environmental impact and boost local employment and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:31 IST
Green Light for Uttarakhand's Sirkari Bhyol Rupasiyabagh Hydroelectric Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Forest Advisory Committee has granted its in-principle approval to transfer 29.997 hectares of forest land for a hydroelectric project on the Gauriganga river in Uttarakhand, deemed pivotal to ensuring the region's energy self-reliance.

Sirkari Bhyol Rupasiyabagh Hydroelectric Project, slated to produce 52.9 crore units of green energy annually, aims to address Uttarakhand's electricity needs sustainably. Government statements underscore minimal environmental disruption, noting most structures, including a 1-km tunnel, will be underground.

With no national parks or wildlife sanctuaries in jeopardy, the project promises job creation and infrastructure development. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the project as a landmark step towards regional development, crediting Prime Minister Modi's support for significant strides in energy and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025