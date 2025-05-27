Green Light for Uttarakhand's Sirkari Bhyol Rupasiyabagh Hydroelectric Project

The Forest Advisory Committee has granted its in-principle approval to transfer 29.997 hectares of forest land for a hydroelectric project on the Gauriganga river in Uttarakhand, deemed pivotal to ensuring the region's energy self-reliance.

Sirkari Bhyol Rupasiyabagh Hydroelectric Project, slated to produce 52.9 crore units of green energy annually, aims to address Uttarakhand's electricity needs sustainably. Government statements underscore minimal environmental disruption, noting most structures, including a 1-km tunnel, will be underground.

With no national parks or wildlife sanctuaries in jeopardy, the project promises job creation and infrastructure development. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the project as a landmark step towards regional development, crediting Prime Minister Modi's support for significant strides in energy and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)