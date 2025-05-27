New Crop Varieties Boost Farming in Maharashtra

In a development aimed at transforming agriculture in Maharashtra, Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University has announced the approval of three new crop varieties. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the university's vice-chancellor, Dr. Sharad Gadakh, following a meeting of the Central Crop Quality Variety Notification and Broadcasting Committee.

These new varieties include wheat, yellow jowar, and gram. Additionally, two soybean varieties and a groundnut crop have been green-lit for wider cultivation. The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare's committee has given the green light for area expansion of both new and old varieties.

The initiative is part of the university's broader strategy to enhance the profitability of farming by introducing time-appropriate crop varieties, alongside modern farming technology and machinery. The newly approved seeds are expected to be available for cultivation soon, promising a boost to the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)