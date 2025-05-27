Anish Ahamad: The Silent Guardian Reviving Manipur's Green Legacy

In the lush Bualjang Hills of Manipur, Anish Ahamad has made significant strides in environmental conservation over the past three decades. Anish, who has been passionate about nature from a young age, has independently planted over 100,000 trees and distributed 40,000 saplings throughout the region, offering them free to community members.

"It has been an almost 30-year journey," Anish told ANI, detailing his efforts in collecting seeds, creating saplings, and promoting environmental awareness. His work involves planting trees in diverse areas, from remote hills to cityscapes, including schools, roadsides, and parks. Ahamad is not just planting trees; he is instilling an understanding of ecology among children and local villagers to fight deforestation actively.

Initially focusing on community spaces, Anish's efforts have attracted the support and respect of local communities energized by his relentless commitment to restoring Manipur's forests. As threats from development loom, Anish's project symbolizes hope, aspiring for a "Green Earth for a Better Tomorrow." His individual actions emphasize how one person's dedication can ignite broader environmental restoration efforts.