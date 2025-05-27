Left Menu

Gujarat Glows: PM Modi's Grand Gandhinagar Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat includes a vibrant roadshow in Gandhinagar, traditional performances, and the celebration of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story. The event features the launch of key projects and cultural tributes celebrating India's accomplishments, emphasizing Gujarat's development under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:37 IST
Preparations in full swing ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Gandhinagar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Excitement is building in Gujarat's Gandhinagar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a grand roadshow, a central event of his visit celebrating 20 years of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story. On Tuesday, Modi is set to inaugurate several development initiatives, showcasing the vibrant progress of the region.

Welcoming Modi, a series of traditional performances are planned, featuring local artist Solanki Vidhi, who is thrilled to perform the folk dance 'garba' in honor of the Prime Minister. Her joy is shared by locals like one resident who praised Modi's accomplishments, particularly highlighting 'Operation Sindoor' as a significant national achievement.

On Monday, Modi visited Kachchh, announcing development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore to a warm reception. With chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Modi addressed the crowd, emphasizing national pride and unity. His visit signals continued focus on Gujarat's growth and India's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

