Puducherry Hosts Yoga Mahotsav 2025, Promoting 'One Earth, One Health'

Union Minister of State for Ayush and Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, officially opened the Yoga Mahotsav 2025 in Puducherry to mark 25 days until the International Day of Yoga. The inauguration, held at Gandhi Thidal, saw the presence of Lt Governor of Puducherry K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy.

In his address, Minister Jadhav praised Puducherry for its commitment to preserving Indian cultural diversity. Highlighting yoga as a timeless Indian tradition, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its global recognition, reiterating the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. Jadhav urged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily lives for holistic well-being.

The event included performances of Vedic chants, a mass yoga session, and cultural displays. Five young yoga practitioners led the audience through various yoga poses and meditation. The initiative underscored yoga's role in promoting peace and harmony worldwide, resonating with efforts like Andhra Pradesh's 'YogAndhraAbhiyan'.