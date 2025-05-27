Left Menu

Devotion Unveiled: Celebrating 'Bada Mangal' at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya for the auspicious 'Bada Mangal' in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. The event coincides with preparations for a grand ceremony from June 3-5 to install idols in temples. Temple construction is on track to complete by December 2025.

27-05-2025
Devotees at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This week, Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple saw a huge influx of devotees celebrating 'Bada Mangal', a day dedicated to Lord Hanuman in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. As devotees chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' while entering the sacred site, the temple grounds echoed with spiritual fervor.

This auspicious occasion occurs every year during Jyeshtha, drawing scores of devotees who perform rituals and offer prayers to appease Lord Hanuman. Key temples across Ayodhya and Prayagraj, including Hanuman Garhi and Lete Hanuman, marked the day, while New Delhi's Pracheen Hanuman Temple also welcomed throngs of worshippers.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple project in Ayodhya, in celebration since its inauguration in January 2024, gears up for a grand ceremonial event slated for June 3-5. The preparation involves installing idols across thirteen temple sites, with daily access to 750 devotees planned for post-installation. Temple construction is scheduled for completion by December 2025, with key updates from committee president Nripendra Mishra highlighting significant progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

