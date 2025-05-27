Empowering Communities: Student Volunteers Tackle Drug Abuse in Kerala

In the Kattakada Assembly constituency of Thiruvananthapuram, a unique initiative is breaking new ground in the fight against drug abuse. This program, championed by local MLA I B Satheesh, sees student volunteers become temporary residents in village homes, seeking to identify and address substance misuse at its roots.

The volunteers, all NSS members, conduct thorough surveys with the families, probing for signs of drug use and fostering dialogues about the dangers of narcotics, particularly synthetic drugs. Over a three-day stay, they blend into village life, gaining insights no classroom could offer and fostering a vital exchange of information and understanding.

This effort dovetails with Kerala's Operation D Hunt, a broader crackdown on drug-related offenses. With over 15,000 arrests and thousands of cases filed, the campaign is making strides. The student survey initiative, part of this larger effort, is drawing support from parents and educators alike, indicating its potential for broader application across the state.

