Left Menu

Ukraine Paves Way for Greek Gas via Transbalkan Pipeline

Ukraine has approved a method for importing gas through the Transbalkan pipeline from Greece. The decision marks a strategic move away from relying on Russian energy supplies. In tandem with the EU, Ukraine is exploring alternative routes to secure its energy needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:01 IST
Ukraine Paves Way for Greek Gas via Transbalkan Pipeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a strategic development, Ukraine announced the approval of a mechanism to import gas via the Transbalkan pipeline from Greece as disclosed by the Ukrainian energy ministry on Tuesday.

Amidst its ongoing efforts to reduce dependency on Russian energy supplies, Ukraine is collaborating with EU partners to identify alternative gas supply routes. The adoption of the Transbalkan route signifies a pivotal step in these efforts.

The energy ministry highlighted the significance of this move on the Telegram messaging app, emphasizing the route's importance in securing diverse energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025