Ukraine Paves Way for Greek Gas via Transbalkan Pipeline
Ukraine has approved a method for importing gas through the Transbalkan pipeline from Greece. The decision marks a strategic move away from relying on Russian energy supplies. In tandem with the EU, Ukraine is exploring alternative routes to secure its energy needs.
In a strategic development, Ukraine announced the approval of a mechanism to import gas via the Transbalkan pipeline from Greece as disclosed by the Ukrainian energy ministry on Tuesday.
Amidst its ongoing efforts to reduce dependency on Russian energy supplies, Ukraine is collaborating with EU partners to identify alternative gas supply routes. The adoption of the Transbalkan route signifies a pivotal step in these efforts.
The energy ministry highlighted the significance of this move on the Telegram messaging app, emphasizing the route's importance in securing diverse energy sources.
