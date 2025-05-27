Retailers' Shift to Private Ownership Amid Trade War Turmoil

In the midst of the U.S.-China trade war, retailers affected by erratic tariffs are increasingly looking to go private. This shift aims to escape market volatility and achieve more stable valuations and operations.

Skechers, which suffered significant losses due to tariff fluctuations, announced a substantial $9.4 billion take-private deal with 3G Capital. This decision aligns with the Greenberg family's strategy to navigate the volatile market environment privately.

Similar tactics are being considered by other retailers with majority family ownership or controlled by a sole investor. As the trade war uncertainties persist, experts say more deals of this kind could soon come to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)