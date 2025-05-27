London Stocks Surge as Trump Postpones EU Tariffs

London's stock market experienced significant gains on Tuesday, driven by a broad market rally. The FTSE 100 index saw a rise of 0.9%, reaching its highest peak since May 5, while the FTSE 250 advanced 1.2%. This surge came after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to postpone imposing heavy tariffs on the European Union.

The market reacted positively, particularly in the aerospace and defense sectors, following Trump's additional sanctions threat on Russia. Among top performers were Melrose Industries and BAE Systems, which both increased by over 3%. Meanwhile, Elementis saw an impressive gain after agreeing to sell its talc business in a significant transaction.

Conversely, the only sector experiencing a decline was precious metal miners, which dropped in alignment with falling gold prices. Analysts and investors now have their eyes set on Nvidia's financial results and upcoming key data from the Federal Reserve, as these could influence future U.S. interest rate trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)