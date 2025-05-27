Left Menu

London Stocks Surge as Trump Postpones EU Tariffs

London stocks rose sharply on Tuesday following U.S. President Trump's decision to delay imposing tariffs on the European Union. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both saw gains, primarily driven by aerospace and defense stocks. Investors now turn their focus to Nvidia's results and Federal Reserve updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's stock market experienced significant gains on Tuesday, driven by a broad market rally. The FTSE 100 index saw a rise of 0.9%, reaching its highest peak since May 5, while the FTSE 250 advanced 1.2%. This surge came after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to postpone imposing heavy tariffs on the European Union.

The market reacted positively, particularly in the aerospace and defense sectors, following Trump's additional sanctions threat on Russia. Among top performers were Melrose Industries and BAE Systems, which both increased by over 3%. Meanwhile, Elementis saw an impressive gain after agreeing to sell its talc business in a significant transaction.

Conversely, the only sector experiencing a decline was precious metal miners, which dropped in alignment with falling gold prices. Analysts and investors now have their eyes set on Nvidia's financial results and upcoming key data from the Federal Reserve, as these could influence future U.S. interest rate trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

