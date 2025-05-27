Left Menu

Life Behind Bars: Supporting Children Growing Inside Prisons

In Delhi's Tihar and Mandoli jails, 31 children live with their incarcerated mothers. The prison ensures their essential developmental needs are met, including education and healthcare. Efforts include regular medical check-ups, early education, and collaboration with NGOs to minimize the impact of growing up in prison on these children.

Updated: 27-05-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI): In a unique corner of society, some children find their childhoods intertwined with the confines of prison life. In Delhi's high-security Tihar and Mandoli jails, 31 children currently live alongside their incarcerated mothers, officials reveal.

The prison administration is dedicated to ensuring that these children receive the care they require, despite the challenging circumstances. This includes provisions such as playschool, routine medical check-ups, vaccinations, and more. These initiatives aim to provide children with a nurturing environment that supports their growth and development.

Authorities have connected with various NGOs and child welfare departments to offer early education and psychological support to minimize the adverse effects of living behind bars. While the eventual goal is to prepare children for a brighter future outside prison confines, the authorities remain steadfast in their pledge to transform these young lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

