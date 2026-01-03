The Timeless Quest for Perfect Teeth: From Ancient Myths to Modern Science

London, Jan 3 (The Conversation) – Contrary to longstanding beliefs, ancient Egyptians and Etruscans were not the pioneers of orthodontics many assumed them to be. Archaeologists have debunked decades-old myths from dentistry textbooks, clarifying that the gold wires they used functioned as dental prostheses rather than braces.

The celebrated El-Quatta dental bridge in Egypt is a prime example. Its gold wires, dated to around 2500 BC, stabilized loose teeth and served as replacements instead of aligning them. Similarly, Etruscan gold bands were likely used to support teeth loosened by gum disease, not to reposition them.

The common understanding that malocclusion was widespread in ancient times has been revised, with modern dietary habits exposing the real reasons behind today's dental crowding. True scientific orthodontics began in the 18th century with French dentist Pierre Fauchard, who introduced the first methodically designed orthodontic tools.

