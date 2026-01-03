Roberto Carlos: Back on His Feet After Heart Surgery
Roberto Carlos, former Brazil and Real Madrid defender, has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing heart surgery. The 52-year-old had a coronary angioplasty due to a heart obstruction. Known for his attack-minded style, Carlos boasts an illustrious career with 125 Brazil caps and multiple international titles.
Former Brazil and Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos has been discharged from the hospital following heart surgery earlier this week, according to a Friday announcement by Hospital Vila Nova Star, which withheld further details.
The 52-year-old football icon underwent a coronary angioplasty after a heart obstruction was discovered on Monday. The minimally invasive procedure, aimed at widening blocked or narrowed heart arteries, is seen as a routine operation.
Carlos, an iconic left back known for his attacking play, won 125 caps for Brazil and a slew of honors during his decorated 11-year career at Real Madrid. He was integral to Brazil's World Cup journey, reaching the final in 1998 and triumphing in 2002, as well as securing the Copa America in 1997 and 1999.
