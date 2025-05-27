Left Menu

Outdated Fertiliser Policies Hinder 'Make in India' Initiative

Industry bodies claim outdated government fertiliser regulations favour Chinese imports over domestic manufacturers, undermining 'Make in India'. They advocate for comprehensive reforms, including 'One Nation, One Licence' policies, to ensure a level playing field for Indian producers and foster innovation in the fertiliser sector.

Updated: 27-05-2025 17:12 IST
Industry bodies have criticised the Indian government's outdated fertiliser regulations, arguing they favor Chinese imports and undermine the domestic manufacturing push under the 'Make in India' initiative. These regulations, according to the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA), create an uneven playing field, discouraging local production.

The current fertiliser control framework, rooted in legacy systems like 'Inspector Raj' and 'License Raj', has not evolved with domestic and global developments. Different stakeholders, including SFIA and CAIP, highlight the heavy regulatory burden faced by domestic startups compared to foreign suppliers, calling for reforms.

Moving forward, industry leaders like Suhash Buddhe and Jayantibhai Kumbhani suggest implementing 'One Nation, One Licence' to promote self-reliance. They argue this reform is necessary to reduce import dependence and support grassroots innovation crucial for India's horticulture industry.

