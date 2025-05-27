Himachal Sets Stage for Healthcare Revamp with Focus on Modernization

The Himachal Pradesh government is poised to transform its healthcare system, as Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced during an interaction with the faculty of IGMC Shimla and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty, Chamiyana. Priority will be given to nurses active during the coronavirus epidemic in upcoming recruitment drives, according to a government statement.

In a bid to enhance healthcare, the state is addressing vacancies in the health department and ensuring adherence to international standards in doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratios. The Chief Minister underscored efforts to integrate modern technology, pledging that obsolete medical equipment over 20 years old will be replaced within a year.

The government plans to introduce robotic surgery and install advanced MRI machines in the coming months. Despite financial challenges from restoring old pensions, over Rs 1350 crore is allocated for medical technology, with additional funds earmarked for medical facilities' infrastructure and services.