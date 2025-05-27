Left Menu

ITR Filing Deadline Extended: A Breath of Relief for Taxpayers

The Income Tax department extends the ITR filing deadline for Assessment Year 2025-26 to September 15. This move accommodates changes in ITR forms and enables smoother filing. The delay was necessary due to new content revisions and system development, aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing transparency for taxpayers.

The Income Tax department has announced an extension for the filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Assessment Year 2025-26. Originally set for July 31, the deadline is now September 15, providing relief to taxpayers amid adjustments in the tax filing system.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) attributed the extension to the need for adapting Income Tax systems to recent revisions in ITR forms and related utilities. These forms underwent structural and content changes, intending to simplify taxpayer compliance and boost transparency.

This decision facilitates tax filers, including individuals and HUFs, not required to audit accounts, by ensuring adequate time for system updates and integration. Also, the government has implemented changes in tax deduction claims and reporting requirements, easing the process for various taxpayer categories.

