ITR Filing Deadline Extended: A Breath of Relief for Taxpayers

The Income Tax department has announced an extension for the filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Assessment Year 2025-26. Originally set for July 31, the deadline is now September 15, providing relief to taxpayers amid adjustments in the tax filing system.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) attributed the extension to the need for adapting Income Tax systems to recent revisions in ITR forms and related utilities. These forms underwent structural and content changes, intending to simplify taxpayer compliance and boost transparency.

This decision facilitates tax filers, including individuals and HUFs, not required to audit accounts, by ensuring adequate time for system updates and integration. Also, the government has implemented changes in tax deduction claims and reporting requirements, easing the process for various taxpayer categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)