Miracle Reunion: Missing Woman Found After Seven Years
A 55-year-old mentally challenged woman, presumed dead for seven years, was reunited with her family in a heartwarming turn of events. Thanks to a psychologist's efforts, she regained her memories and contacted her long-lost family. Her family had thought she was deceased and is now overjoyed by her return.
In a remarkable reunion, a 55-year-old woman, missing and presumed dead for seven years, was found and reunited with her family, bringing immense joy to those who had lost hope.
The woman, known as Shahana, disappeared from Kasganj while visiting relatives, and despite thorough searches and police involvement, remained missing for years.
The breakthrough came thanks to counselling psychologist Shailesh Sharma, who identified her in therapy sessions in Bareilly. Recovering her memories under the care of Dr. Alok Shukla, Shahana was able to reach out to her family, leading to a joyful reunion facilitated by the Manosamarpan NGO.
