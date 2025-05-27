Left Menu

Miracle Reunion: Missing Woman Found After Seven Years

A 55-year-old mentally challenged woman, presumed dead for seven years, was reunited with her family in a heartwarming turn of events. Thanks to a psychologist's efforts, she regained her memories and contacted her long-lost family. Her family had thought she was deceased and is now overjoyed by her return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:29 IST
Miracle Reunion: Missing Woman Found After Seven Years
Reunion
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable reunion, a 55-year-old woman, missing and presumed dead for seven years, was found and reunited with her family, bringing immense joy to those who had lost hope.

The woman, known as Shahana, disappeared from Kasganj while visiting relatives, and despite thorough searches and police involvement, remained missing for years.

The breakthrough came thanks to counselling psychologist Shailesh Sharma, who identified her in therapy sessions in Bareilly. Recovering her memories under the care of Dr. Alok Shukla, Shahana was able to reach out to her family, leading to a joyful reunion facilitated by the Manosamarpan NGO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025