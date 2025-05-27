Miracle Reunion: Missing Woman Found After Seven Years

In a remarkable reunion, a 55-year-old woman, missing and presumed dead for seven years, was found and reunited with her family, bringing immense joy to those who had lost hope.

The woman, known as Shahana, disappeared from Kasganj while visiting relatives, and despite thorough searches and police involvement, remained missing for years.

The breakthrough came thanks to counselling psychologist Shailesh Sharma, who identified her in therapy sessions in Bareilly. Recovering her memories under the care of Dr. Alok Shukla, Shahana was able to reach out to her family, leading to a joyful reunion facilitated by the Manosamarpan NGO.

