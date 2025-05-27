Brazil's Battle Against Avian Trade Bans: Hope in Negotiations

Brazil is actively engaging in discussions with the European Union and the United States to confine bird flu-related trade limitations strictly to affected areas within the country.

The announcement comes after Brazil, the global leader in chicken exports, confirmed its inaugural outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza on a poultry farm, leading to nationwide restrictions from several key importers, while others have chosen state-specific limitations.

At the World Organisation for Animal Health's general session in Paris, Brazil's Chief Veterinary Officer, Marcelo Mota, stated his firm belief that agreements would eventually be reached, despite the suboptimal timing for negotiations.