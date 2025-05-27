NHRC Probes Fatal Sewage Tank Tragedy in Tamil Nadu

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has intervened following reports that three workers died from asphyxiation and another was critically injured in a sewage tank incident at a private industrial unit in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. The workers, employed at a Dyeing Mill in the Karaipudur area, reportedly entered the tank without protective gear on May 19, 2025, according to an official statement.

The NHRC highlighted that the incident underscores a significant violation of human rights. In a landmark ruling on October 20, 2023, the Supreme Court affirmed the responsibility of local authorities to utilize modern technologies for sewer cleaning. The NHRC has consistently advocated for a total ban on hazardous manual cleaning without adequate safety gear and supports the use of robotic technology. The Commission issued an advisory in September 2021 promoting human rights protection for those in hazardous cleaning jobs.

The Commission has sent notices to Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, demanding a detailed report within four weeks, including the investigation status and any compensation to the victims' families. According to the media report, as soon as the workers entered the tank, they began to suffocate and ultimately collapsed. Although co-workers attempted a rescue, three succumbed to their injuries. The victims were reportedly from the Scheduled Caste community. (ANI)

