Twice a Lifesaver: A Mother's Unwavering Sacrifice

A 60-year-old mother has once again saved her son's life by donating her kidney after a previous liver donation. This remarkable story unfolds at the ILBS in New Delhi, showcasing extraordinary maternal love. Additionally, in Telangana, a woman's decision to donate her brain-dead husband's organs provides hope for six individuals.

In an incredible demonstration of maternal devotion, a 60-year-old mother has given her son the precious gift of life not once, but twice, through organ donation. In 2015, at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi, she courageously donated a portion of her liver to her son, who, born in 1997, was facing a critical liver ailment.

Years later, when her son developed kidney failure, she selflessly offered her kidney. Despite her previous liver donation, doctors deemed her fit to undergo the procedure. Led by Dr. Abhiyutthan Singh Jadaon, the team at ILBS successfully executed a complex laparoscopic donor nephrectomy, safely navigating through the challenges posed by her previous surgery.

The transplant, overseen by Dr. RP Mathur's skilled nephrology team, faced and overcame significant immunological challenges. Following a successful operation, her son was discharged after just 10 days of recovery, a testament to his mother's enduring love and sacrifice. In a related poignant act earlier this month, a woman from Telangana opted to donate her brain-dead husband's organs, offering new hope to six individuals. The tragic accident that led to his death unfolded in late April, resulting in the donation of vital organs, including kidneys, liver, heart, and corneas, as part of the Jeevandan initiative in the state.

