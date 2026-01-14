Medaram Jatara: A Grand Confluence of Devotion in Telangana
Telangana prepares for the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, expecting nearly three crore devotees to attend the biennial tribal festival in Mulugu district. Extensive arrangements are underway, including security, transportation, and sanitation, supported by over 42,000 officials and volunteers, with digital initiatives like mobile apps enhancing the event's organization.
The Telangana government is gearing up for one of the largest religious congregations in the country, the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, expecting a turnout of almost three crore devotees this year.
Slated to take place from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district, officials, led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the festival's smooth execution. Special focus has been placed on improving infrastructure, security, and digital accessibility.
Deploying over 42,000 officials and tribal youth volunteers, the state aims to manage the massive influx of attendees efficiently. Initiatives like launching a dedicated mobile app and a QR code for festival information signify a modern touch to this age-old celebration.
