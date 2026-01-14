Left Menu

Medaram Jatara: A Grand Confluence of Devotion in Telangana

Telangana prepares for the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, expecting nearly three crore devotees to attend the biennial tribal festival in Mulugu district. Extensive arrangements are underway, including security, transportation, and sanitation, supported by over 42,000 officials and volunteers, with digital initiatives like mobile apps enhancing the event's organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:28 IST
Medaram Jatara: A Grand Confluence of Devotion in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is gearing up for one of the largest religious congregations in the country, the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, expecting a turnout of almost three crore devotees this year.

Slated to take place from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district, officials, led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the festival's smooth execution. Special focus has been placed on improving infrastructure, security, and digital accessibility.

Deploying over 42,000 officials and tribal youth volunteers, the state aims to manage the massive influx of attendees efficiently. Initiatives like launching a dedicated mobile app and a QR code for festival information signify a modern touch to this age-old celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lula Leads in Brazilian Election Polls

Lula Leads in Brazilian Election Polls

 Global
2
Diplomatic Showdown: Greenland and Denmark Meet U.S. Officials

Diplomatic Showdown: Greenland and Denmark Meet U.S. Officials

 Global
3
Surge in U.S. Retail Sales Signals Robust Economic Growth

Surge in U.S. Retail Sales Signals Robust Economic Growth

 United States
4
Trump's U-Turn on Community Relations Service Layoffs

Trump's U-Turn on Community Relations Service Layoffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026