Medaram Jatara: A Grand Confluence of Devotion in Telangana

The Telangana government is gearing up for one of the largest religious congregations in the country, the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, expecting a turnout of almost three crore devotees this year.

Slated to take place from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district, officials, led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the festival's smooth execution. Special focus has been placed on improving infrastructure, security, and digital accessibility.

Deploying over 42,000 officials and tribal youth volunteers, the state aims to manage the massive influx of attendees efficiently. Initiatives like launching a dedicated mobile app and a QR code for festival information signify a modern touch to this age-old celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)