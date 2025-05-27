Left Menu

Baba Ramdev Joins PM Modi in Championing 'Swadeshi' Movement

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev supports PM Modi's call for adopting 'Swadeshi' products to strengthen India's economy and self-reliance. He urges boycotting goods from China, the US, and Europe, while promoting Indian traditional health practices. Ramdev also advises against foreign travel, particularly to nations allegedly anti-India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:40 IST
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rallying call that echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, prominent Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has urged citizens to embrace 'Swadeshi' goods and services. Ramdev highlights the economic benefits of the Swadeshi movement, encouraging a boycott of products from China, the United States, and Europe to fortify India's economic position.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdev stated, "The support of 'swadeshi' products aligns with PM Modi's aim of 'Viksit Bharat.' By reducing our dependence on Chinese, American, and European goods, we can boost the Indian economy and strengthen the rupee against the Dollar, Pound, and Euro." He also emphasized adopting traditional Indian healthcare practices.

Further urging against travel to foreign countries, notably those allegedly anti-India, Ramdev specifically mentioned avoiding trips to Turkey. In Gujarat, PM Modi echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing Made in India products and setting a collective national goal for India to become a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

