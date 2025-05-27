Baba Ramdev Joins PM Modi in Championing 'Swadeshi' Movement

In a rallying call that echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, prominent Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has urged citizens to embrace 'Swadeshi' goods and services. Ramdev highlights the economic benefits of the Swadeshi movement, encouraging a boycott of products from China, the United States, and Europe to fortify India's economic position.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdev stated, "The support of 'swadeshi' products aligns with PM Modi's aim of 'Viksit Bharat.' By reducing our dependence on Chinese, American, and European goods, we can boost the Indian economy and strengthen the rupee against the Dollar, Pound, and Euro." He also emphasized adopting traditional Indian healthcare practices.

Further urging against travel to foreign countries, notably those allegedly anti-India, Ramdev specifically mentioned avoiding trips to Turkey. In Gujarat, PM Modi echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing Made in India products and setting a collective national goal for India to become a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)