Global Markets Rally Amid Easing Trade Tensions

Global shares experienced an upswing on Tuesday, fueled by apparent reductions in trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe. This optimism came after President Donald Trump postponed tariff implementation on European goods, previously set for July 9, following discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the weekend.

Data published on Tuesday indicated a rebound in U.S. consumer confidence, breaking a five-month streak of declines. This uplifting data, coupled with a temporary halt in the U.S.-China trade conflict, contributed to substantial gains on Wall Street. Major indexes, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, climbed over 2%, with technology stocks leading the surge.

In Europe, the stock market increased marginally, while U.K. shares also rose after a holiday-induced pause. Traders were buoyed by a temporary reprieve from tariff threats, despite ongoing concerns over U.S. Treasury yields, which experienced their largest one-day decline in over a month. Commodity markets were mixed, with lower gold and oil prices reflecting increased investor confidence.