Honoring a Patriot: Tributes Paid to Veer Savarkar on His Birth Anniversary

Union Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid homage to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, emphasizing his indomitable courage, patriotism, and pivotal role in India's freedom struggle. Remembered as a visionary thinker and revolutionary, Savarkar's legacy continues to inspire future generations towards national service and development, underscoring his influence on India's independence movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:52 IST
Veer Savarkar (Photo/X@Girishvhp). Image Credit: ANI
In a homage-filled day, several Union Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated the birth anniversary of the formidable freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, known as Veer Savarkar. A series of tributes highlighted his seminal contributions to India's independence movement.

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar remarked on Savarkar's enduring legacy of courage, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to the nation, pointing out how these values continue to motivate future generations. Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi, and JP Nadda also paid their respects, emphasizing Savarkar's fearless devotion to India.

Modi and other leaders also commemorated his struggle against British colonial rule, spotlighting his tribulations and unyielding resolve for the country's freedom. Born in Nashik in 1883, Savarkar is celebrated for his fervent nationalism and ideologies, notably coining the term 'Hindutva', and participating actively in revolutionary activities even during his student days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

