Left Menu

Highway Heist Network: Kerala Suspects Arrested in Nashik

Several individuals from Kerala have been arrested by Nashik rural police in Maharashtra for allegedly being involved in highway robberies across different states. The arrests follow an incident on the Mumbai-Agra highway where a Gujarat resident was robbed. A variety of items worth Rs 19.55 lakh were seized from the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:27 IST
Highway Heist Network: Kerala Suspects Arrested in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on interstate criminal activities, Nashik rural police have arrested several individuals from Kerala suspected of orchestrating highway robberies. The arrests came after a Gujarat resident reported being robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh while traveling on the Mumbai-Agra highway on December 11.

Authorities focused their probe on two suspects from Ernakulam and Thrissur in Kerala, leading to the detention of 10 people. The group was intercepted on February 17 on the Nashik-Pune highway, allegedly plotting further heists.

Police confiscated three vehicles, an array of weapons including a sword and sickle, as well as mobile phones, credit cards, and other valuables totaling Rs 19.55 lakh. Investigations are continuing to determine the group's involvement in similar offenses across Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Banks Urged to Cut Loan Costs for Small Businesses

Banks Urged to Cut Loan Costs for Small Businesses

 India
2
Bihar Declares Victory Over Naxal Threat and Embraces New Industrial Security Force

Bihar Declares Victory Over Naxal Threat and Embraces New Industrial Securit...

 India
3
AI Revolutionizing Fraud Detection in Payment Systems

AI Revolutionizing Fraud Detection in Payment Systems

 India
4
Trump Weighs Limited Military Action on Iran: Potential Implications

Trump Weighs Limited Military Action on Iran: Potential Implications

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026