Highway Heist Network: Kerala Suspects Arrested in Nashik
Several individuals from Kerala have been arrested by Nashik rural police in Maharashtra for allegedly being involved in highway robberies across different states. The arrests follow an incident on the Mumbai-Agra highway where a Gujarat resident was robbed. A variety of items worth Rs 19.55 lakh were seized from the suspects.
In a significant crackdown on interstate criminal activities, Nashik rural police have arrested several individuals from Kerala suspected of orchestrating highway robberies. The arrests came after a Gujarat resident reported being robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh while traveling on the Mumbai-Agra highway on December 11.
Authorities focused their probe on two suspects from Ernakulam and Thrissur in Kerala, leading to the detention of 10 people. The group was intercepted on February 17 on the Nashik-Pune highway, allegedly plotting further heists.
Police confiscated three vehicles, an array of weapons including a sword and sickle, as well as mobile phones, credit cards, and other valuables totaling Rs 19.55 lakh. Investigations are continuing to determine the group's involvement in similar offenses across Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
