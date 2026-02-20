Highway Heist Network: Kerala Suspects Arrested in Nashik

In a significant crackdown on interstate criminal activities, Nashik rural police have arrested several individuals from Kerala suspected of orchestrating highway robberies. The arrests came after a Gujarat resident reported being robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh while traveling on the Mumbai-Agra highway on December 11.

Authorities focused their probe on two suspects from Ernakulam and Thrissur in Kerala, leading to the detention of 10 people. The group was intercepted on February 17 on the Nashik-Pune highway, allegedly plotting further heists.

Police confiscated three vehicles, an array of weapons including a sword and sickle, as well as mobile phones, credit cards, and other valuables totaling Rs 19.55 lakh. Investigations are continuing to determine the group's involvement in similar offenses across Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

