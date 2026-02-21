Tragic Murder in Nashik: Two Arrested for Brutal Killing of Young Woman
Two individuals were arrested in Nashik for allegedly murdering 19-year-old Sanskruti Kale. The victim's body was found with her throat slit and face mutilated to obscure her identity. Police arrested Atharva Deshmukh and Sumeet Sanap, who confessed to killing Kale due to distrust in their relationship.
In a harrowing incident that has shaken Nashik, two individuals have been apprehended for the alleged murder of a 19-year-old woman. The victim, identified as Sanskruti Kale from Buldhana, was found dead in Saurul under the Wadivarhe police station limits, with her throat cruelly slit and her face mutilated beyond recognition.
The shocking discovery was made on Friday, following a tip-off received by the Satpur police. An alleged suspect, Atharva Deshmukh, was arrested while attempting to leave for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Upon questioning, Deshmukh confessed to his involvement in the gruesome act, revealing a troubled relationship with Kale as his motive.
Further investigations led to the arrest of Sumeet Sanap, an accomplice in the crime. Both men face charges for the heinous act, which saw them transport and dispose of Kale's body in a car. The Nashik police continue their investigation, grappling with the impact of this brutal crime on the local community.
