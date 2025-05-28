Left Menu

Rajasthan Braces for Extreme Heat and Storms: Red Alerts Issued

Rajasthan faces a severe heat wave in the west and potential thunderstorms in the east. Temperatures in western regions may exceed 48°C, with a red alert issued. Eastern Rajasthan anticipates thunderstorms, especially in the Shekhawati and Bharatpur areas. Residents are urged to take precautions and stay hydrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:58 IST
Radheshyam Sharma on heat waves and thunderstorms in Rajasthan(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is set to experience a prolonged period of extreme weather, as a severe heat wave grips the western region while eastern areas brace for thunderstorms. According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, temperatures in the border areas of Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Bikaner, and Ganganagar are projected to soar between 44°C and 47°C, potentially surpassing 48°C, prompting a red alert.

In addition to the heat wave, a storm capable of generating winds between 50 to 60 kilometres per hour is predicted to impact parts of the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions. Meanwhile, eastern Rajasthan, notably the Shekhawati area and parts of Bharatpur, is expected to witness an increase in thunderstorm activity. Recent reports confirm light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in southern Rajasthan.

The nocturnal temperatures in western Rajasthan will also remain elevated, hovering between 32°C to 34°C, leading to warm night conditions. Residents are strongly advised to take necessary precautions against the severe heat wave and potential dust storms, particularly in the western border regions where a red alert remains in force for the coming days.

