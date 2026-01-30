28-year-old man arrested in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on charges of spying for Pakistan

Left Menu

Rajasthan Police has arrested a 28-year-old man from the border district of Jaisalmer on charges of spying for Pakistans intelligence agency, officials said on Friday. The accused was found to be allegedly involved in anti-national activities and sharing strategically sensitive and confidential information related to the Indian Army across the border, they said.

PTI | Jaip6ur | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:56 IST
Rajasthan Police has arrested a 28-year-old man from the border district of Jaisalmer on charges of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, officials said on Friday. The accused was found to be allegedly involved in anti-national activities and sharing strategically sensitive and confidential information related to the Indian Army across the border, they said. Additional Director General (Police Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said intelligence agencies in the state are keeping a continuous watch on the activities of Pakistani intelligence networks. During surveillance, inputs were received about suspicious activities of Jhabraram, a resident of the Nedan village under the Sankra police station limits in Pokaran. Technical analysis revealed that the accused was in constant contact with Pakistani handlers through social media, Kumar said. The police detained him for questioning, during which further revelations came to light. Examination of his mobile phone and technical evidence showed that he had been lured through a honeytrap and financial inducements by Pakistani agencies, following which he started sharing sensitive information related to the Indian Army, the ADG said. Investigations also revealed that the accused had allegedly shared the OTP of a SIM card issued in his name with Pakistani handlers, enabling them to activate WhatsApp accounts being used for anti-national activities. Kumar said that after the suspicions were confirmed, the accused was brought to the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur, where he was jointly questioned by multiple agencies. After the offence was established, a case was registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and he was subsequently arrested on Friday, he added.

