Peruvian Farmer's Climate Legal Battle Against RWE Dismissed by German Court

In a significant legal outcome, a German court has dismissed the lawsuit filed by Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya against the energy giant RWE. The case centered on Lliuya's allegations that RWE's emissions have significantly contributed to climate change impacts, threatening his home in Peru.

Lliuya utilized data from the Carbon Majors database to argue that RWE, by its emissions, holds accountability for about 0.5% of global man-made emissions since the industrial revolution. He sought around $17,500 in damages from RWE for a flood defense project needed in his region due to heightened climate risks.

The court's ruling marks the end of the decade-long legal battle for Lliuya, as it declared no possibility for an appeal. RWE, which is in the process of phasing out its coal-fired plants, insisted that a solitary emitter cannot bear global responsibility for climate change.