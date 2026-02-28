AI's Role in Climate Change: Opportunity or Risk?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds promise for tackling the climate crisis, but its substantial energy and water needs could exacerbate environmental problems if not managed responsibly, says a United Nations (UN) official. Martin Krause, UNEP's Climate Change Division Director, highlighted AI's dual nature as both an opportunity and a risk for the climate during an interview with PTI Videos.

AI technologies are already enhancing early weather warning systems, aiding renewable energy grid integration, and improving emission tracking via satellite-based alerts, according to Krause. However, the considerable energy demands of AI data centers present a challenge. He emphasized the need for renewable energy to power these centers, to avoid increased greenhouse gas emissions.

The India AI Impact Summit, held in New Delhi, discussed AI's transformative capabilities in governance, innovation, and sustainability. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for clean power adoption in data centers to prevent burdening vulnerable communities. A UN resolution encourages sustainable AI practices to maximize its environmental benefits while minimizing ecological impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)