Left Menu

OPEC+'s Strategic Discussions: A Glimpse into Future Oil Baselines

OPEC+ is addressing issues around its 2027 production baselines at upcoming meetings. Discussions focus on increasing quotas, particularly for countries like the UAE and Iraq. The group is also considering an oil output hike for July. The decisions will influence future production policies as existing output cuts end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:02 IST
OPEC+'s Strategic Discussions: A Glimpse into Future Oil Baselines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+ is exploring future production baselines for 2027 during its Wednesday meeting, according to group delegates. These discussions aim to adjust the quotas, especially for those countries that have seen changes in their production capabilities, such as the UAE and Iraq.

The 22-member collective is urging OPEC headquarters to initiate a mechanism for setting these baselines, though no immediate policy changes are expected. Attention turns to Saturday's gathering, where a potential agreement on a July output hike to 411,000 barrels per day could emerge.

Having implemented three layers of output cuts since 2022, OPEC+ contemplates its trajectory beyond 2026 when current cuts lapse. As global oil prices fluctuate, the group remains focused on strategic increments, seeking a semblance of balance in volatile markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025