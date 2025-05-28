Left Menu

OPEC+ Meeting Paves Way for Oil Output Decisions

An OPEC+ meeting held on Wednesday won't decide oil output policy, but aims to adopt baselines for 2027 production. A separate meeting on Saturday will determine July's output increase for eight member countries. Discussions are paving the way for future production strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:48 IST
OPEC+ Meeting Paves Way for Oil Output Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday concluded without any decisions on immediate oil output policy, according to a source who spoke to Reuters. The online assembly of the oil-producing countries took place as expected.

Insiders noted that a separate meeting scheduled for Saturday involving eight OPEC+ member countries is anticipated to discuss and potentially decide on an increase in oil output for July.

Wednesday's discussions were primarily aimed at adopting a mechanism for establishing OPEC+'s production baselines for 2027, as reported by two additional sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025