OPEC+ Meeting Paves Way for Oil Output Decisions

The OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday concluded without any decisions on immediate oil output policy, according to a source who spoke to Reuters. The online assembly of the oil-producing countries took place as expected.

Insiders noted that a separate meeting scheduled for Saturday involving eight OPEC+ member countries is anticipated to discuss and potentially decide on an increase in oil output for July.

Wednesday's discussions were primarily aimed at adopting a mechanism for establishing OPEC+'s production baselines for 2027, as reported by two additional sources.

