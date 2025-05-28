Left Menu

Delhi High Court Warns TMC's Saket Gokhale with Civil Imprisonment over Defamation Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to TMC leader Saket Gokhale to explain why he should not face civil imprisonment for failing to apologize to Lakshmi Puri for defamatory posts. Gokhale was ordered to pay Rs 50 lakh and issue a public apology, which he hasn't complied with.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:21 IST
Delhi High Court Warns TMC's Saket Gokhale with Civil Imprisonment over Defamation Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has served a notice to Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Saket Gokhale, demanding an explanation for not apologizing to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri over defamatory social media content. Court has questioned if Gokhale should face civil imprisonment for his non-compliance.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was addressing an execution petition by Puri, who seeks enforcement of a July 2024 final judgment. The court had ordered Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages within eight weeks and issue a public apology both in a publication and his former Twitter account within four weeks. On April 24, 2025, the court further ordered the attachment of Gokhale's salary until the full amount was paid.

Representing Lakshmi Puri, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh pointed to a May 2025 contempt petition where a bench directed Gokhale to comply with the apology within two weeks. This directive was neither disclosed to the current court nor appealed against, and crucially, it remains unfulfilled. Despite additional compliance time, Gokhale has failed to meet the directive, prompting the court to issue a show-cause notice, requiring a reply within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025