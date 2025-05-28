Left Menu

Union Minister Savitri Thakur's Inspection Tour: Unveiling Social Welfare in Focus

Union Minister Savitri Thakur is on a three-day visit to assess shelter homes and review welfare schemes under the women and child development sector. She toured facilities in Durtlang, met with state officials, and will visit other districts before leaving for Delhi after meeting the Chief Minister.

Updated: 28-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:24 IST
Union Minister Savitri Thakur began a three-day tour focused on evaluating shelter homes and the implementation of welfare programmes within the women and child development sphere, disclosed official sources.

Arriving in the city, Thakur visited various facilities, including Shakti Sadan, Observation Home, Special Home, and Place of Safety, located in the Durtlang area, according to reports.

She conducted a review meeting with state officials and plans visits to Khawzawl and Champhai districts. Her itinerary includes a meeting with Chief Minister Lalduhoma before her scheduled departure to Delhi.

