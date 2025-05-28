COVID Surge in Rajasthan: Mild but Rising Concerns

Rajasthan reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with seven new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the 2023 total to 39, according to the state's health department. A single death has been reported this year, but it was not attributed to the virus.

The new cases emerged from multiple hospitals across the state, with two each from AIIMS Jodhpur and Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Jaipur, and one each from Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Reliable, and Jaipuria hospital in Jaipur. District-wise, Ajmer reported two cases, Balotra one, Bikaner two, Didwana three, Dausa one, Jaipur 17, Jodhpur six, Phalodi one, Sawai Madhopur one, Udaipur four, and one in the 'Others' category.

Despite the spike, Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal and Controller at SMS Medical College and Hospital, assured the public of adequate testing and treatment facilities. He noted that most cases exhibited mild, flu-like symptoms with upper respiratory tract involvement. Genome sequencing is underway to identify specific variants, amid ICMR confirmation that current strains show similarities to the Omicron variant, highlighting non-severe symptoms even as cases rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)